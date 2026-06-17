John Paulson

WPP Production, WPP's unified global production company, hires John Paulson as managing director, New York. Paulson previously served as global president of Deluxe Entertainment, overseeing Company 3, Efilm, Method NY and Beast Editorial across six countries. Before that, he was global CEO of Tag Worldwide. Earlier in his career, Paulson spent more than a decade at Grey, a unit of WPP, rising to CEO of G2 Americas, overseeing Grey's portfolio of agencies across interactive, shopper marketing, direct and design. In his new role, Paulson will be responsible for leading growth and operations for WPP Production's New York office, collaborating in close partnership with leaders across WPP Creative, Media and Enterprise. “His experience across the full spectrum of production and creative services makes him the ideal leader for New York,” said WPP Production global CEO Richard Glasson.

Bruce Voss

CORE IR, which provides investor relations, public relations and digital communications for healthcare companies, brings on Bruce Voss as managing director, investor relations. Voss was most recently managing director at Alliance Advisors IR. He previously held executive posts at Weber Shandwick, Edelman and ChemTrak. At CORE, Voss will help lead the firm’s healthcare investor relations strategy, bringing experience in public market positioning, investor engagement, corporate messaging and healthcare-specific capital markets advisory. The firm has also hired Yvonne Briggs and Tirth Patel as SVPs in the firm’s investor relations unit. Briggs, who was most recently an SVP at Alliance, will provide senior-level healthcare IR and strategic communications counsel to companies navigating financing rounds, growth phases, strategic transactions and public market engagement. Patel, who was at Alliance as VP, investor relations, will support healthcare clients across day-to-day investor relations execution, conference strategy, messaging, shareholder communications and investor outreach. “The addition of Bruce, Yvonne, and Tirth strengthens an exceptional team and significantly expands the depth of expertise we provide to clients,” said CORE IR co-founder and president Scott Gordon.

Julie Stern

Carve Communications appoints Julie Stern as VP. Stern was most recently EVP at Brillant PR & Marketing. Before that, she was president of Hopscotch Communications and has held communications and brand positions at Panasonic USA and LEGO Systems. At Carve, Stern will oversee strategic client growth, media relations and integrated campaign development while helping expand the agency’s influencer marketing capabilities via creator and advocacy programs. “Julie brings an exceptional combination of narrative development, media expertise, and authority building experience that aligns perfectly with Carve’s continued growth trajectory,” said Carve Communications CEO and founder David Barkoe.

Rob Pinkerton

Seismic, which provides AI-powered enablement options for revenue teams, names Rob Pinkerton as CMO. Pinkerton joins the company from Oracle, where he was most SVP of product strategy for its suite of sales, marketing and service products. He was previously CMO at Morningstar, where he oversaw global marketing. His experience across enterprise software, product marketing and global brand leadership will support Seismic’s focus on brand strategy, market expansion and customer growth. The company has also appointed Kimberly Schultz, who spent more than a decade at Amazon, as chief human resources officer. “As we accelerate how we deliver innovation, Rob and Kimberly bring the marketing and people leadership needed to support customers and teams through Seismic’s next chapter of growth,” said Seismic CEO Rob Tarkoff.