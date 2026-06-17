Meakin Armstrong

Technology and healthcare PR specialist Bospar continues its investment in answer/generative engine optimization services for clients by bringing on veteran tech writer and editor Meakin Armstrong.

“Attention is the only currency that has gotten more expensive in the AI era, and Meakin knows how to earn it,” Bospar principal Curtis Sparrer said. “Search is no longer the primary front door. AI systems now answer questions directly, and those answers pull from content that is structured to be found."

Armstrong's editing and content marketing bona fides include senior roles at PC Magazine, Forbes Special Interest Publications, The New Yorker and Business Insider, with branded content appearing in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, TechCrunch and The Wall Street Journal.

"Meakin knows how to build that content. He’s got a reporter’s nose for the real story, which is what gets our clients cited instead of skipped," Sparrer said.

Amstrong's expertise with complex topics such as AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, fintech and SaaS for C-suite audiences will be key for organizing Bospar's client content so that it gets picked up by the large languarge models, Sparrer explained.

Bospar already has a proprietary generative optimization platform known as Audit*E that measures and improves clients’ content performance in AI-generated responses.

“I’ve spent my career figuring out why some stories get read, and most don’t,” Armstrong said. “That question has taken on a new dimension now that AI systems are making those calls at scale."

Bospar ranks as #15 on O'Dwyer's list of the top technology PR firms with $11.2M in 2025 net fees. Its healthare practice comes in at #35 with $1.4M in 2025 net fees.