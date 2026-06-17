Chuck Moran

Chuck Moran, who was chief communications and PA officer at Phillips 66, has signed on at FTI Consulting as senior advisor in its strategic communications unit.

He will bolster its energy sector expertise and guide clients though crisis, transformation and complex special situations matters.

Beside Phillips 66, Moran served as senior VP-PA & communications at TC Energy and senior VP-external affairs & corporate communications at Columbia Pipeline Group in his more than 30 year career.

"Chuck combines boardroom credibility, crisis-tested judgment and deep communications expertise to help clients navigate change, manage risk and build trust, said Chris Tucker, global head of energy & natural resources in the strategic communications group.

He has engaged with “communities for regulated utilities, to develop cross-country pipelines, secure support for complex transactions and defend against activist investors,” Tucker added.