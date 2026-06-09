Mazarine, a global creative group that specializes in fashion, luxury, art and culture, acquires public relations and digital agency Bacchus. Established in 1998, Bacchus, which is primarily known for its contacts among UHNW (ultra high net worth) individuals and editorial teams, operates in the luxury, hospitality, culture and real estate sectors. It has more than one hundred employees and seven oﬃces around the world—in London, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Dubai, Riyadh and Doha—and has worked with clients including Diageo Luxury Group, Four Seasons, Red Sea Global Residential, Six Senses, London Design Festival, London Fashion Week and Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. “Our understanding of the global market and our strengthened presence enable us to adapt eﬀectively to evolving target markets and behaviours,” said Mazarine Group founder and CEO Paul-Emmanuel Reiﬀers, “Our shared ambition was clear from our very ﬁrst meeting, and I am delighted to welcome all the teams into our group.”

Arketi Group, a digital marketing and public relations agency for business-to-business technology companies, adds digital marketing agency Sperling to its platform. The addition of Sperling is intended to add its expertise in website design and development, UX/UI, branding, paid digital campaigns, social media strategy and backend systems integration to Arketi’s capabilities. It will also bolster Arketi's AI offerings, providing intelligent chatbots, workflow automation, AI agents, custom GPTs and generative search optimization. Sperllng’s work spans transportation, healthcare, medical technology, education, consumer products and public sector organizations. “They've built real technical depth in how AI integrates into marketing and customer experiences,” said Arketi Group co-founder and CEO Mike Neumeier. “Paired with their strengths in web development, design, and interactive, it's exactly the kind of connected execution clients increasingly need.”

Givsly, a values-based marketing company, launches an AI-powered audience discovery and activation tool meant to help marketers identify and reach high-potential audiences. Powered by predictive AI modeling, existing data sets and geographic intelligence, the new tool is designed to help marketers move beyond static demographic segmentation by identifying audiences connected through shared values, interests and inferred behavioral patterns. It identifies what different communities prioritize, spanning issues such as health and wellness, food insecurity, affordable housing and LGBTQ+ support. "Historically, audience targeting has relied heavily on demographic assumptions and historical behaviors. But consumers are more dynamic than the categories marketers place them in. In many cases, the highest propensity audience are the ones brands aren't targeting," said Givsly founder and CEO Chad Hickey.