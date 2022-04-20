Washington Women in Public Relations will announce the winners for its 2026 Emerging Leaders Awards June 25th at the AT&T Forum in Washington, D.C.

The group honors communications professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact early in their careers. The field is drawn from agencies, corporations, nonprofits, government, and trade associations throughout the D.C. region.

Julia Krieger, Head of U.S. Public Affairs at Coinbase, is slated to give the keynote address.

The finalists below were selected through a competitive nomination and judging process conducted by communications leaders from across the industry.

Small/Boutique Agency

• Natalia Gonzalez, Beekeeper Group

• Mary Lieb, Signal Group DC

• Emily Tillet, Jasper Advisors

Mid-Sized Agency

• Amanda Finney, Avoq

• Elizabeth Brown, Precision

• Hannah Rosichan, PLUS Communications

• Isabella Victorio, Narrative Strategies

Large/Global Agency

• Nia Page, National Geographic Content

• Allison Starego, Edelman

• Molly Mitzner, Allison Worldwide

Government

• Casey Bell, U.S. Air Force/Google

• Brianna Klipp, Cision US Inc.

• Jasmine Washington-Price, Alexandria City Public Schools

Nonprofit

• Aliza Bran, International Spy Museum

• Melissa Toufanian, Navigator Research

• Ariana Perez, Children's National Hospital

Corporate

• Meaghan Delaney, KPMG US

• Victoria Vinall, Aurora Innovation

• Shannon Casey, Amazon Web Services

• Danesha Price, Washingtonian Magazine

Trade Association

• Dara Cohen, American Gaming Association

• Julie Hirschhorn, American Academy of Family Physicians

• Alexandria Kinsey, College of American Pathologists

Event tickets include access to the awards program, networking reception, passed hors d'oeuvres, and an open bar.

Register for WWPR Emerging Leaders Awards Ceremony