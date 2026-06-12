The Sacramento Employment and Training Agency is collecting the qualifications of firms interested in providing communication, outreach and multimedia services to the organization.
SETA Collects Comms Qualifications
Thu., Jun. 18, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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