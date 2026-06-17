Karen Brewer

Monotype Imaging. a type and technology company, hires Karen Brewer as CMO. Brewer was previously head of product marketing at Adobe. She has also held senior marketing posts at such companies as Adobe, Autodesk and Cisco. Her experience includes leading marketing, growth and go-to-market strategy. As Monotype’s CMO, Brewer will lead its global marketing organization, helping strengthen the company’s market position, brand presence and customer relationships while advancing its role as an essential partner to brands. “Karen has a strong track record of building brands, developing teams, and helping organizations strengthen their market position and accelerate growth,” said Monotype CEO Ninan Chacko.

Jacquelyn Baker

APPLY, an agentic customer experience partner backed by Interlock Equity, appoints Jacquelyn Baker as global general manager of its consumer industry arena, across CPG and retail. Baker most recently founded JB Consulting, which provided commerce marketing and start-up advisory services for MarTech, AdTech, Agency Brands and CPG clients. She was previously global CEO for Omnicom Commerce. In her new post, Baker will be responsible for shaping APPLY's consumer growth strategy, guiding clients through the transition from traditional digital transformation to agentic-powered, constantly evolving consumer experiences. "Jacquelyn brings the perfect combination of operational leadership, consumer expertise and forward-looking customer experience vision that we need," said APPLY CEO Ali Alkhafaji. “She will provide immediate value and unlock growth opportunities.”

Brandon Patterson

MAD Global Strategy, a bipartisan public affairs firm, brings on Brandon Patterson as an SVP in its New York office. Patterson joins the firm from Spotify, where led state and local government affairs. He previously oversaw Salesforce’s Northeast government affairs operation. Earlier in is career, Patterson served in senior leadership roles in the New York State Senate. “Brandon is a highly regarded government affairs strategist with extensive experience across both the public and private sectors,” said MAD Global founder and CEO Mike DuHaime. “We know his unique expertise in state legislation and government relations will bring tremendous value to our clients and colleagues.”