Clayton Rubensaal

Clayton Ruebensaal, who was most recently chief creative officer at Comcast, joins global information and insights company TransUnion as chief marketing and communications officer.

At Comcast, Rubensaal oversaw marketing, brand, media and performance marketing. Before coming to Comcast, he was CMO for global B2B marketing and chief brand officer at American Express, where he also sat on the company’s executive committee.

He has also served as VP, global marketing at The Ritz-Carlton, and held positions at BBDO, Deutsch and Grey.

At TransUnion, Ruebensaal will lead the company’s corporate marketing, product marketing and corporate affairs and communications teams, as well as serving on its executive leadership team.

“Clayton brings proven experience transforming global brands and driving results, and I’m confident he will strengthen how we communicate our value and elevate the impact of our products and technology,” said TransUnion president and CEO Chris Cartwright.