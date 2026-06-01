SourceCode Communications selected as North American communications and marketing partner for challenger ticket marketplace Ticombo. The agency's mandate will focus on increasing trust by highlighting Ticombo’s transparency-first model. The comprehensive scope of work includes a proactive media relations strategy, a dedicated reviews program, and the launch of a major creative campaign built around Ticombo’s proprietary data to capture and report on fan sentiment and purchasing behaviors. SourceCode is supporting Ticombo’s brand growth in the US and Canada as both countries host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. "The North American market is crowded and complex, and the consumer is highly sophisticated. We wanted a partner that understands our tech innovation and is able to communicate its benefits in a way that resonates with today’s consumers," said Ticombo COO Peter Savovsky.

MERGE is named agency of record for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, building on its current working relationship with the company. MERGE will lead omni-channel marketing strategy for Supernus, as well as assuming leadership of the company’s full digital ecosystem, including website development and CRM operations. The expanded partnership will unify Supernus’ digital marketing and technology platforms. “MERGE’s history with us demonstrates their ability to consistently deliver fundamentally sound tactics that have contributed to our success.,” said Supernus VP of marketing Rebecca Lannan. “This expanded role reflects that MERGE is not only our digital AOR, but also a comprehensive partner whose support spans all our personal promotion efforts and supports two sales forces with the necessary resources for execution.”

Carve Communications is appointed as agency of record for three tech-forward brands: Dishio, WOW! Stuff and Hapiko. For Dishio, an AI growth engine for restaurants that captures guest data across QR menus, digital menus, micro website pages, sites, POS systems, reservations and loyalty action, Carve will lead PR strategy and thought leadership, positioning the co-founders as authorities in the industry. Carve will manage all U.S. PR efforts for toy innovation company WOW! Stuff, which has collaborated with such brands as Disney, Universal, Warner Bros. and WWE Stuff. The scope of work includes earned media & influencer relations, event executions and strategic paid and integrated campaigns. Hapiko, which makes products combining child-centric design with the possibilities of kid-safe AI, has engaged Carve Communications to execute all PR efforts, including earned media & influencer relations, event executions and creative campaigns.