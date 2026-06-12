Vernon, which was founded in 1905 as the first industrial city in the Southwest, wants to hire a firm for strategic communications and marketing services.
Vernon (CA) Looks to Elevate its Brand
Fri., Jun. 19, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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