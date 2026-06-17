Salam Beasan

Moburst, a mobile-first digital marketing agency, has named Salam Beasan VP of AI and innovation. Beasan has held web development and integration posts at both Microsoft and eBay. She was most recently head of product at AI-focused software developer Limy AI and previously served in product management positions as Lusha, SImilarweb and Toluna. At Moburst, Beasan will lead the company's AI team, driving the automation and productization of its full suite of services. “Salam brings the product depth and AI expertise to help us build our own gOS (Growth Operating System), which will achieve greater results for our clients,” said Moburst founder and CEO Gilad Bechar.

(L-R) Tobi Day-Hamilton, Angela Olano

Nord Quantique, a Sherbrook, Quebec-based quantum computing company, names Tobi Day-Hamilton chief communications officer and Angela Olano as VP, Marketing, effective in July. Hamilton was most recently managing director and principal at Streetwise Consulting, which works with tech companies. She previously supported major initiatives at the University of Waterloo and engagement activities connected to the Institute for Quantum Computing. At Nord Quantique, she will lead the company's global communications strategy, executive visibility, public affairs, media relations, stakeholder engagement, thought leadership, and corporate reputation initiatives. Olano was VP, strategy at Streetwise and before that was director of marketing and communications at Quantum Industry Canada. "Tobi and Angela bring exceptional experience connecting complex technologies with diverse audiences and have played influential roles across Canada's innovation and quantum ecosystems," said CEO and co-founder of Nord Quantique Julien Camirand Lemyre.

Hari Ayengar

LEAP, a cloud-based legal practice management platform, names Hari Ayengar as its first VP of communications. Ayengar was most recently global director of communications and events at market research firm Euromonitor International and was previously global director of PR and communications at payments unicorn WorldRemit. At Global University Systems, parent of The University of Law, the UK’s biggest law school, he led communications through major evolutions in UK solicitor and barrister training. “Hari brings two decades across legal, professional services and technology, and a track record of building global communications functions from scratch,”said LEAP UK, Canada and Ireland CEO and chairman Gareth Walker.