Maria Corina Machado

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado has signed on RP&B Consulting for strategic communications services in the US on matters connected with America’s relationship with Venezuela.

Under the one-year pro bono agreement, Washington-based RP&B will engage with US officials and agencies; conduct outreach to think tanks, civil society groups and businesses; arrange and participate in meetings regarding Venezuela’s democratic transition, reconstruction and energy security; and facilitate dialogue with human rights and democracy promotion organizations.

Machado won the 2025 Peace Prize "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy”

The founder of the Vente Venezuela political movement presented the medal to Donald Trump after the US kidnapped Venezuela president Nicholas Maduro.