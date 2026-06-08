Lea-Ann Germinder

Lea-Ann Germinder has introduced an original model for the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence curated during the completion of her doctoral research at the University of Missouri School of of Journalism.

Known as AELHA™, AI-Ethics Literacy Model for Human Advocacy, it holds that adopting AI responsibly requires both AI literacy and ethics literacy together.

“I have always embraced technology throughout my career, but the rapid evolution and adoption of generative AI is without precedent," Germinder said. "The rapid pace of the AI era raises the stakes of that duty and of articulating the values we hold dear."

The model maps responsible AI across three interdependent dimensions: the individual practitioner, the organization, and the wider society, so leaders can identify where their own readiness and governance gaps lie.

Germinder feels communications pros have a duty not only to the organizations they serve but also to people as a whole in today's environment where automated decisions carry such heavy human consequences.

The model keeps people, the individual and the organization, the people within it, at the center rather than the algorithm, Germinder explained.

"I hope the AELHA model, in both its academic and commercial iterations, leads to more open discussion of advocating for the role of the human, the heart of responsible AI,” Germinder said.

Germinder is the founder and president of Germinder & Associates, Inc., a strategic communications firm marking 28 years in practice, and the editor and publisher of GoodNewsForPets.com.