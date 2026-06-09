Real Chemistry integrates its Spring & Bond and Greater Than One units, along with its legacy media and omnichannel practice, into a single, unified Real Chemistry Media offering. The technology-first practice, which is staffed by approximately 450 media experts and supported by more than 150 data and analytics professionals, is designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare marketers. It is collaborating with Amazon Web Services to expand its deployment via AWS’s cloud and AI services, including Amazon SageMaker. The offering is led by president Elizabeth Beringer, who founded Spring & Bond after serving in platform and technology leadership positions with PulsePoint. “The pace of change in our industry, and the expectations our clients face, require a fundamentally different model. So instead of reacting to the future, we are building it — alongside our clients and with an expert team and a culture that continues to raise the bar,” said Beringer.

SixSpeed, an independent full-service advertising agency, launches a public relations practice. The new practice will focus on executing communications efforts that connect brand storytelling, earned media, reputation and business objectives. It will be led by Tiffany Jackson, who joins the agency as VP of public relations. Jackson’s experience spans earned media strategy, executive thought leadership, reputation management, and crisis communications. "Public relations is a natural evolution of how we help clients grow. It amplifies the work we are already creating, helps ideas earn attention beyond paid channels, and turns momentum into trust that lasts,” said SixSpeed CEO Kevin Reilly.

Scorpion, a Salt Lake City-based provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, acquires 1SEO Digital Agency, a Philadelphia-based digital marketing agency founded in 2009. 1SEO clients will have access to Scorpion's RevenueMAX solution, purpose-built to maximize revenue growth and return on investment for local businesses. The acquisition is part of Scorpion's continued M&A strategy to expand its digital marketing and technology solutions to local businesses nationwide. "The 1SEO team built an incredible business, rooted in long-standing relationships with their clients. We look for agencies that have earned that kind of trust and share our mission of helping local businesses succeed,” said Scorpion SVP of corporate development Kirby Oscar.