Joele Frank handles Apogee Therapeutics as the clinical stage biotechnology company is acquired by AbbVie in a transaction valued at $10.9B.

Apogee’s pipeline includes drug candidates designed to treat inflammatory and immunological diseases including atopic dermatitis ‌and asthma.

“The acquisition of Apogee further builds on our existing leadership, strengthening our ability to deliver innovative medicines to patients who need better options while also creating significant long-term value for shareholders,” said AbbVie CEO Robert Michael.

He believes AbbVie is "uniquely positioned to rapidly advance these programs and continue to transform the standard of care in inflammatory diseases.”

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher partners Andrea Rose and Aura Reinhard along with managing director Greg Klassen and director Carly King represent Apogee.