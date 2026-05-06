Douglas Lute

BGR Group signs on to provide lobbying and PR services for Terzo, an AI financial intelligence platform. Douglas Lute, chair of BGR’s international and defense practices, will join Terzo’s board of directors.

BGR will work with Terzo as it enters the Washington, DC market, expanding from its client base of Fortune 500 companies to now include clients in the federal and state government sectors.

Before coming to BGR, Lute served under President George W. Bush as Deputy National Security Advisor for Iraq and Afghanistan. He was retained by President Obama as the senior-most National Security Council official, first as Coordinator for South Asia and later as U.S. Ambassador to NATO.

At BGR, he advises clients on defense, national security and international policy and works with the firm's advisory services team.

Founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, Terzo reads the documents a company or agency already has and identifies money it is owed, payments that exceed what was negotiated, renewals that carry risk, and spending that has drifted out of line with its contracts. To date, Terzo has identified more than $1 billion in measurable financial impact for its customers.

“The U.S. government manages some of the world's most complex procurement environments, and few people understand that landscape better than General Doug Lute,” said Terzo CEO and co-founder Brandon Card. “He will help us bring that same financial clarity to the agencies that answer to taxpayers.”