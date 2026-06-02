Armenia’s US embassy has hired Tricuro LLC for strategic communications, PR, media relations and assorted advisory services.

According to its letter to ambassador Narek Mkrtchyan, Tricuro will assist the embassy in strengthening the country’s international communications and raising its visibility among investors, media and other influential audiences.

Tricuro will get involved in strategic messaging; pitch Tier 1 media outlets in the US and where appropriate in Europe, Middle East and Asia; prepare opinion articles; forge a podcast strategy; handle social activities; and support events.

The contract, which runs from May 13 to August 12, carries a $40K fee. At the expiration of the pact, both parties will discuss whether to continue the relationship..

Tricuro principal David Sowells handles the effort. He was a senior executive at Bell Pottinger and FleishmanHillard; served as PA director at CNN International and AOL Time Warner Europe; and was VP of the UK Satellite and Cable Broadcasters Group.

Earlier this month, Armenia and the US signed the framework for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, which is supposed to promote peace and trade in the South Caucasus region.