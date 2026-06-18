Chris Wade

Chris Wade, who was at WPP for more than 14 years, joins Reuters as head of communications, effective July 6.

Wade was most recently a senior advisor at WPP, previously serving in posts that included director of communications and corporate affairs, and chief communications officer. Before coming to WPP, he was group director of communications at Guardian Media Group.

As a member of the Reuters executive committee, Wade will lead communications for the company globally. He will focus on external communications across its editorial and commercial agendas, including PR aimed at building the brand.

Based in London, Wade will report to Thomson Reuters chief marketing and communications officer Amy Messano.

“Throughout the recruitment process, Chris demonstrated a deep understanding of Reuters and a strong respect for our journalistic principles, and I’m confident he’ll be a strong addition to the team,” said Reuters President Paul Bascobert in a note to staffers.