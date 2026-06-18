Alexandra Deignan

Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, names Alexandra Deignan CMO and head of investor relations. Deignan joins the firm from Lazard, where she was head of treasury and investor relations. She previously held investor relations posts at Schnitzer Steel, Curtiss-Wright Corp. and Citi. Earlier in her career, Deignan was a senior account executive at Edelman. Based in New York, Alexandra will lead the firm’s marketing and investor relations strategy, partnering with firm leadership to advance strategic priorities and long-term growth, strengthening engagement with employees, clients and investors engagement with employees, clients and investors. “Alexandra’s appointment as chief marketing officer and our first-ever head of investor relations is emblematic of Lincoln’s continued growth and evolution as a global advisory platform,” said Lincoln International CEO Rob Brown.

James Ruth

The Dallas Mavericks sign James Ruth to serve as CMO. Ruth was most recently CMO for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading a comprehensive repositioning of the Buccaneers brand. Before that, he was CMO for Austin FC, the city’s Major League Soccer franchise, and held marketing leadership roles at Major League Soccer. In his new position, Ruth will oversee brand strategy, domestic and international marketing, in-game experience, merchandise, creative, content and social, performance marketing, and events to grow and deepen fan engagement for the Mavericks. “His leadership at both the team and league levels across the NFL and Major League Soccer has given him a unique perspective on building brands, engaging fans, and driving business results," said Dallas Mavericks president Ethan Casson

Brian Phillips

The Heritage Foundation appoints Brian Phillips as VP of communications. Phillips was most recently CCO at the Texas Public Policy Foundation. Before that, he was SVP at Republican data and analytics firm WPA Intelligence. Phillips also served as director of rapid response for Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) presidential campaign, communications director for Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and was a member of the Heritage Foundation media team from 2004 to 2006. In his new post, he will lead Heritage’s media and public relations, digital content and production, marketing and creative services. “Brian is one of the most effective communicators in the conservative movement,” said Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts. “He understands how to connect timeless conservative principles with the issues Americans care about most.”