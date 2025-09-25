(L-R) Jordan Baucum, Colm Murphy

Finance of America, a leading reverse mortgage lender, has recruited Jordan Baucum as senior VP communications and Colm Murphy as chief brand officer.

The move is designed to build a fully integrated brand, communications and product engine to boost growth and deepen trust about equity-based financial solutions for retirement.

Baucum served as VP & head of corporate communications at Customer Bank and was VP-brand strategy & corporate communications at First Republic. He also worked in Chevron’s corporate affairs unit during a dozen-year run at the energy giant.

Murphy joins FoA from Publicis Group, where he was global chief strategy officer for Citi. Earlier, he worked at Bloomberg Media as head of brand & growth marketing and did stints at McCann, Droga5 and JWT ad agencies.

“Colm and Jordan bring the strategic leadership needed to strengthen trust and help position Finance of America at the center of the retirement security discussion,” said Angela Tribelli, chief marketing officer of FOA.

She joined FoA in January from Bloomberg Media, where she was global head of consumer marketing & growth.

Plano, Tx-based FoA trades on the NYSE. It reported an 86 percent in Q1 adjusted net come of $26M on $596M in volume.