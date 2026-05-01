Infinite has acquired Greentarget UK B2B communications shop, a move that doubles its footprint in the London market.

The transaction follows Infinite’s May acquisition of New York’s Dukas Linden Public Relations financial PR firm.

Launched in 2006, GT serves clients in the banking, investment management, hedge funds, fintech and professional services sectors. GT managing director Jeff Watt will join Infinite and head its European operations.

Jamie Diaferia, CEO & founder of Infinite, said GT’s senior-led approach and strong culture makes it an ideal fit for his firm. Combined with the DLPR acquisition, Infinite has further strengthened “its transatlantic platform to meet the needs of global professional services and financial services organizations,” he added.

Infinite, which is a ParkSouth Ventures investment, now has 120 consultants in London, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, and DC.