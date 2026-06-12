Communication Leaders of Chicago presented Rick Jasculca and Jim Terman with the group's 2026 Career Service Award June 18. Jack Lavin, President and CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce led the reception honoring "Chicago's Dynamic Duo."

Lavin, personal friend of the pair, recognized their long-term service to the strategic communications and public affairs profession and to the community.

Jasculca Terman Strategic Communications began in 1981 without the usual detailed business plan or carefully crafted vision statement, according to Terman.

"We were political junkies with a strong instinct and a belief that campaign-style strategies could be applied to corporate public affairs and communications. At the time, that approach was fairly unique," Terman said.

The pair have counseled U.S. presidents, international leaders, Members of Congress, mayors, corporate leaders and myriad newsmakers.

Rick Jasculca (L) & Jim Terman

Jasculca acknowledged the sea change in the public affairs and strategic communications landscape.

"We believe in creating grassroots mechanisms for engaging with and listening to everyone, wherever they reside and irrespective of their political views," Jasculca said.

For Jasculca, the goal is to find common ground, rather than just score policital points.

The two attributed their successful business marriage to a partnerhip built on mutual respect, trust and genuine affection.

And they both agreed their firm is in exceptional hands going forward.

"This award belongs to the generations of talented people who have built JT alongside us. We have been extraordinarily fortunate to work with colleagues who didn’t just build careers at JT, they helped build the firm itself," Jasculca said.