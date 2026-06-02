M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment is named global PR agency of record for HUGO BOSS’s brands BOSS and HUGO. The agency will work for the brands globally and across key markets including the UK, US and DACH. The scope of work will include product and campaign launches, sporting partnerships, fashion shows, retail activations and store openings, leveraging earned media, strategic partnerships and high-impact editorial opportunities. The collaboration comes as BOSS and HUGO build on such high-profile cultural partnerships and brand initiatives as the Australian Open, BOSS Open, Laver Cup, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team and Art Basel Awards. “M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment demonstrated a deep understanding of our brands, our vision and the audiences we want to reach,” said Hugo Boss SVP global marketing James Foster.

Zapwater Communications expands its relationship with Banyan Group, strengthening its role as the brand’s agency of record in North America while adding PR representation for several properties in the brand’s global portfolio, including Ubuyu, a Banyan Tree Escape in Tanzania; Mamula Island by Banyan Tree in Montenegro; and Banyan Tree Phuket in Thailand. In addition to leading communications efforts for the Banyan Group brand, Zapwater Communications will support select flagship properties through earned media relations, strategic positioning, thought leadership, press visits and awareness-building initiatives. “Adding these properties to our remit allows us to further showcase Banyan Group’s unique perspective on luxury hospitality and bring these exceptional stories to life for North American audiences,” said Zapwater CEO and founder David Zapata.

Diffusion comes on board as PR agency of record for Pehr, a baby and kid brand spanning apparel, nursery and gear. The agency will execute a strategic PR program encompassing earned media, thoughtful storytelling and founder-led narratives. The aim of the efforts will be to amplify Pehr’s mission and showcase its ability to create products that go beyond the nursery. Pehr is known for its high-quality materials and intentional design approach that blends sustainable and safe functionality with timeless style. “Diffusion stood out for their strong media relationships and proven ability to build impactful PR programs that help brands grow while establishing a distinctive voice in the market,” said Pehr co-founder co-CEO Jen Kelly.