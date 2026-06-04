Brunswick Group handles Denver's Energy Fuels, uranium and rare earths miner, as it acquires a German magnet company from private equity firm Ara Partners in a deal valued at $1.9B.

Vacuumschmelze (VAC) produces magnets in Europe, the US and Asia.

The Financial Times reports the deal is part of America’s drive to reduce dependency on China for rare earths and the magnets that go into automotive, aerospace, defense, data centers, robotics and semiconductors.

Ross Bhappu, CEO of Denver-based Energy Fuels, said the deal is a “transformational moment” for his company and one that will result in a “reliable, secure and diversified source of critical materials from mines to highly valued permanent magnets.”

“Joining forces with Energy Fuels gives our team, our technology, and our customers something that no other Western platform can offer today: a fully integrated supply chain platform from mine to finished magnet,” added VAC CEO Erik Eschen,

Energy Fuels has a commitment for an up to $725M, 20-year loan from the U.S. Office of Strategic Capital to accelerate the planned expansion of the White Mesa Mill in Utah and the construction of the American Metals Plant.

VAC has a $41 million grant from the Dept. of Defense for the buildout of a metal-making facility in the US.