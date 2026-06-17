Falmouth, a town on Cape Cod with a year-round population of 32,500 that triples during the summer, wants to hire a firm to develop a diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging strategic plan.
Falmouth Seeks DEI Plan
Tue., Jun. 23, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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