Jenn Meale

Sachs Media welcomes Jenn Meale back to the company as director. Most recently, Meale founded and led Pinnacle Media, a Tallahassee-based communications firm she founded and grew over the past five years. Before that, she was at Sachs as senior account manager of public affairs. She was previously communications director for Pam Bondi during her tenure as Florida Attorney General. In her new role, Meale will provide senior strategic counsel to clients and help lead the firm’s growing portfolio of state government and public education work. “Jenn understands how issues evolve and how communications can influence outcomes,” said Sachs Media president and partner Drew Piers. “Her experience in state government, agency leadership, and public education will create tremendous value for our clients.”

Crystal Brown

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit founded in 1986, appoints Crystal Brown as chief engagement, communications and marketing officer. Brown joins the council from the National Geographic Society, where she served as chief communications, marketing and brand officer. She was previously VP and CCO at Howard University. At the ELC, Brown will oversee the organization’s marketing, brand, strategic communications, public relations, executive visibility, digital engagement and storytelling efforts. "Crystal is a deeply respected communications and brand leader who understands how mission, reputation, and trust work together to create lasting impact," said ELC president and CEO Michael C. Hyter. "She brings a rare ability to connect enterprise strategy, stakeholder engagement, storytelling, and execution.”

Justin Finnegan

SamsonPR brings on Justin Finnegan as VP. Finnegan most recently served as VP at Clarity Global, leading strategic partnerships, business development and key client relationships. Prior to Clarity, he held senior leadership positions at DBC Brand Communications, ICR Lumina and SHIFT Communications. Finnegan joins an executive leadership team that includes founder and CEO Scott Samson and SVP Rachel Jermansky. Together, they will focus on scaling the agency's capabilities, expanding client partnerships and supporting continued growth across key technology sectors. "Justin brings the strategic communications expertise, leadership experience and business mindset needed to help drive our next phase of growth,” said SamsonPR founder and CEO Scott Samson. “His track record across AI, adtech, cybersecurity, fintech and other B2B technology sectors makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team."