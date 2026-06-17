Peoria, a suburb of Phoenix with about 200K people, wants proposals from event management companies to handle seven “2nd Saturday Events” from October 2026 through April 2027.
Phoenix Suburb Offers Events Work
Wed., Jun. 24, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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