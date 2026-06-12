Impact PR & Communications joins PR Consultants Group, a nationwide network of independently owned, senior-level public relations, strategic communication and marketing firms. The addition of Impact PR to the network will help it grow its footprint in the upstate New York media markets that the agency serves. PR Consultants Group’s collaborative model allows network members to work together and separately on projects, offering “on the ground” experience in their local markets to benefit clients’ regional and national public relations initiatives. “Joining PR Consultants Group’s prestigious network gives us the opportunity to bring local insights to multi-state and national PR initiatives and to tap into the expertise of vetted, experienced agency partners to get the best results for our clients,” said Impact PR & Communications CEO and founder Filomena Fanelli.

The Public Relations Global Network restructures its Americas region by making Latin America a standalone region, distinct from North America. Under the new structure North America will include agencies in the United States and Canada, with Latin America including Mexico and all countries to its South on the American continent. The change is intended to give PRGN member agencies and clients stronger support in two fast-moving regions with separate market needs. As part of the change, PRGN appointed Loreley Maldonado, founder and CEO of Eje Comunicación in Mexico, as the first regional VP for Latin America. The North America region will continue to be led by Natalie Ghidotti, CEO of Ghidotti in Little Rock, Arkansas. “As the world keeps changing and evolving, some regions and markets transform and develop more quickly and become more important than before,” said Frédéric François, president of PRGN and managing partner of Two cents in Belgium and the Netherlands. “PRGN has to respond to this evolution.”

HOPSCOTCH launches HOPSCOTCH GEO, an offering focused on analyzing, managing and optimizing reputation across artificial intelligence environments. The offering is built around five complementary areas of expertise: GEO Radar, which analyzes the footprint of brands, companies, destinations and public figures; GEO Relations, which supports brands in their communication and thought leadership efforts; GEO Media, a service that develops brand content initiatives in partnership with market players; GEO Content, which helps organizations create high-impact content; and GEO Sites, which analyzes and optimizes companies’ digital presence. “The growing complexity of reputation building requires multiple tools to understand how large language models assess trust between an organization and its ecosystem,” said HOPSCOTCH co-CEO Benoît Desveaux. “That is precisely the purpose of these five complementary solutions.”