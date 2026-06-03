BGR Group has signed a $3M one-year contract to provide government affairs and PR services to support Tanzania.

The State Dept. in December said the US was comprehensively reviewing the relationship with Tanzania due to its ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech and the violent crackdown that followed the Oct. 29 elections, which led to more than 500 dead.

A commission appointed by Tanzania's government in April blamed outside agitators for the election upheaval

BGR’s work may involve lobbying, promotion, perception management, economic development and preparation and dissemination of informational materials. It will conduct outreach to US government officials, non-governmental groups and the media.

Lester Munson, international & trade practice head; Steven Eisner, senior VP; and Alex Ellis, senior managing director; are on the Tanzania team.

BGR’s $250K monthly retainer pact, which went into effect on June 15, is with Tanzania’s Drift Advisors, SL.