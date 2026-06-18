(L-R) Toby Leston, Erin Grant

LaForce names Erin Grant head of strategy & growth and brings on Toby Leston as associate senior vice president, creative strategy. Both are newly created positions. Grant, who began her career at LaForce, was most recently global head of growth at Sling & Stone. Her category expertise spans fashion, sport, consumer tech and luxury, including such brands as Formula 1, Bonobos and Grindr. In her new post, she will have a broad remit across the company’s service offerings, reporting to agency president Olita Mills. Leston was most recently an SVP at Sling & Stone and held senior posts at London-based firms Good Relations and Tin Man Communications. At LaForce, he will lead the agency’s creative approach to deliver culturally resonant work, reporting to EVP Shauna Solum. “Erin and Toby represent a powerful convergence of strategy and creativity at a moment when brands are navigating a complex and fast-moving cultural landscape,” said Mills.

Julie Kinnear

Ottawa Tourism appoints Julie Kinnear as VP marketing & communications, effective in August. Kinnear joins Ottawa Tourism from Loto-Québec, where she served as the general manager at Hôtel-Casino du Lac‑Leamy and Casino de Mont‑Tremblant. She was previously president and CEO of Outaouais Tourism, which promotes Québec’s Outaouais region. At Ottawa Tourism, Kinnear will lead integrated marketing and communications strategy, overseeing paid, owned and earned media, as well as brand positioning, content development and partnerships. “A known figure in our sector, Julie has built a reputation as a collaborative and results-driven professional, and we are confident she will help take our marketing and communications efforts to the next level,” said Ottawa Tourism president and CEO Michael Crockatt.

Heather Scott

Violet PR hires Heather Scott as account director. Scott joins the agency from BerlinRosen, where she served as account director with the firm’s Cities team, which manages public affairs, real estate development, infrastructure, housing and urban innovation projects. At Violet, she will lead media relations campaigns for Violet PR's expanding roster of clients in the economic development, real estate and social impact sectors. "Her strategic perspective and expertise in shaping conversations around cities and economic opportunity will be an incredible asset to our clients and our growing team," said Violet PR president and founder April Mason.

Hellen Hom-Diamond

Bowdoin College, a liberal arts institution in Brunswick, Maine, names Hellen Hom-Diamond SVP for communications and public affairs, effective July 1. Hom-Diamond has served as director of campus communications at Yale and director of online communications for the UCLA Alumni Association. She was most recently VP for strategic marketing and communications at Hartford, CT’s Trinity College. Hom-Diamond will lead Bowdoinls office of communications and public affairs and its 16-member staff as well as serving as a member of Bowdoin’s senior leadership team. “Across her career, Hellen has helped institutions articulate who they are, build trust with the people they serve, and tell their stories authentically,” said Bowdoin president Safa Zaki.