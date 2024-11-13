Chambers and Partners places Reevemark, Brunswick Group, FGS Global, TLG Communications and Trident GMG as top tier PR firms for both crisis & risk management and litigation support in its just released 2026 rankings.

All five firms were also in Band 1 (rankings go from Band 1 through Band 6) for both categories last year.

Joining them in Band 1 for crisis & communications was FTI Consulting, which ranked in Band 2 for litigation support. Both rankings repeat the firm’s performance from last year.

The other litigation support firms ranking in Band 2 were August and Infinite Global. August was also in Band 2 for crisis communications, as was Kessler PR Group.

As regards crisis PR, Chambers noted that Reevemark “provides clients with extensive experience and expertise in product issues, restructurings, executive misconduct and regulatory investigations with the DOJ, FEC and FTC.”

In the litigation support area, TLG Communications (formerly The Levinson Group) was cited for “a proven track record of partnering with leading law firms who are acting counsel, or guiding clients directly through high-stakes contentious situations.”

Chambers also ranks individual practitioners. For crisis work, Band 1 includes Trident GMG’s Adam Goldberg, Reevemark’s Brandy Bergman, August’s Ellen Davis, Molly Levinson of TLG Communications and FGS Global’s Paul Holmes.

Holmes and Levinson were also in Band 1 for litigation support, along with Brunswick Group’s Ellen Moskowitz and Trident GMG’s Joshua Galper.

FGS Global co-chairman of the board of FGS George Sard repeated in the “Senior Statespeople” category.

Chambers stresses that being ranked in any of the bands, from 1 through 6, is a “significant achievement.”