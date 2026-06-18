The Rapid, the bus transit system of metro Grand Rapids, is looking for a firm to develop an education and public engagement campaign for a proposed property millage ballot initiative.

Michigan state law prohibits The Rapid from using public resources to advocate for or against ballot issues or voter-approved tax increases.

The Rapid may, however, educate the public about community needs and potential solutions.

The selected firm will produce educational materials that provide factual information about the proposed ballot initiative, including the facts and procedures related to millage approval.

The Rapid seeks a partner experienced in public outreach, strategic communications, research-informed messaging, community engagement, public sector communications, and ballot education initiatives.

It must clearly clearly understand—and help reinforce with Rapid staff—the legal “bright line” between education and advocacy.

Proposals are due July 2. Interested firms must register at the Michigan Inter-governmental Trade Network.

Read the RFP (PDF).