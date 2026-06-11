Diamond Public Relations is named agency of record for Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, a resort destination located in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Mountain View is the agency's first client in New Hampshire, expanding its portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts across the U.S. The partnership represents an opportunity for Diamond PR to expand its storytelling into a destination that is new to the agency. Set across 1,700 acres, Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa has welcomed guests for nearly 160 years. It offers year-round recreation, wellness, culinary programming and immersive outdoor experiences. “Travelers are looking for experiences that feel authentic, memorable, restorative, and connected to place,” said Liz Eads, director of Diamond’s Charlotte office. “Mountain View Grand sits at the intersection of all of those things.”

Outshine Public Relations, which works exclusively with clients in the culinary and hospitality industries, is named agency of record for two dining destinations at the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort: Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby and Earl of Sandwich. Outshine PR will lead strategic public relations efforts for the brands, including media relations, grand opening communications, brand storytelling, and ongoing visibility campaigns. Both restaurants operate under the Earl Enterprises portfolio, which was founded by hospitality magnate Robert Earl. “Their passion for hospitality and understanding of the restaurant industry made them a natural fit for our team," said Earl.

Wise Up PR is selected as PR agency of record for SPARC AI, a defense technology company that has developed a position assurance and target acquisition platform for drones and autonomous systems. The agency will oversee a comprehensive communications program for SPARC AI, focused on media relations, thought leadership positioning and executive profiling, to elevate awareness of the company and its Overwatch platform with key audiences in the defense sector and with Original Equipment Manufacturers. The platform’s software-only approach enables GPS-denied capability across entire drone fleets, saving on cost, weight and flight time at scale. “From working with their team previously, Wise Up PR brings deep experience in the defense sector and a strong track record of helping innovative companies build credibility, visibility, and momentum with intended audiences and stakeholders,” said U.S. CEO of SPARC AI Matt McCrann.