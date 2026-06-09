Brands need to boost their PR to get noticed in today’s AI-oriented world, according to McKinsey & Co.’s “State of the Consumer 2026” report released June 22.

The management consultancy notes that innovations in search and AI are reshaping how consumers gather information online.

As AI-generated summaries and conversational interfaces evolve, the experience of using a search platform is changing rapidly. Greater emphasis should be placed on shaping consumer perceptions upstream of purchase decions.

Brands need to shape the first- and third-party content that large language models (LLMs) draw on to position their products effectively within AI-enabled environments.

When answering a user query, gen AI platforms aggregate information from a wide range of third-party sources—including online forums, reviews on retailer websites, blogs and video platforms—making it harder for brands to control how they are presented.

And that’s where PR comes into play.

Brands need to think hard about how they show up in this environment. They should seek to create visibility not only through traditional SEO but also within LLMs—an emerging capability often referred to as generative engine optimization (GEO).

That makes earned media and third-party validation more critical.

"Proactive efforts—such as strengthening public relations, ensuring accurate and consistent messaging across platforms, and having an active brand presence in forums where consumers are already discussing the brand—can help reinforce a clear, credible narrative that AI models are more likely to recognize and amplify," says McKinsey.

That’s good news for PR people.

Reevemark hits Chambers jackpot. All five of the founding partners of the New York strategic communications firm were recognized in the prestigious Chambers and Partners rankings.

Brandy Bergman earned a Band One ranking for crisis PR & communications and Band Two for litigation PR & communications.

Hugh Burns received a Band Two for crisis PR & communications and Band Three for litigation PR & communications.

Paul Caminiti notched a Band Two for crisis PR & communications and litigation PR & communications.

Delia Cannan scored a Band Three for crisis PR & communications

Renée Soto got a Band Three for crisis PR & communications and litigation PR & communications.

Congratulations.

Space X’s decision to conduct a $25B bond sale right after its $86B blockbuster IPO is a clear signal that markets are entering “bubble territory.”

That’s what Ludovic Subran, chief investment officer at Allianz, told the FT Global Insurance Summit.

“The guy just got $70B of funny money to play with to get us to space,” he said. “Of course, bond investors are not the same as equity investors. Equity investors, you can take them to Mars. Bond investors are, like, ‘where’s my coupon?'"

The bubble hasn’t popped yet, but it always does.