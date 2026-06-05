Florida’s Sniper Advertising Services has an oral agreement to provide digital and social media services for Israel.

Some of the campaigns discussed include efforts to combat the spread of anti-semitism in the US, according to Sniper’s Justice Dept. filing.

On its website, the Deerfield Beach firm says it is an expert in finding the smallest audience required to accomplish the goals of waste-free marketing and improved ROI. It is led by partners Larry Kerschenbaum and Frederick Hickerson.

Sniper has a one-year pact, which went into effect June 18. Fees are based on advertising volume, and contingent on the number of campaigns that are chosen by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministries may review and suggest creative, as well as curate audiences.