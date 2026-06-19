Derrick Booker

Revision Skincare, a skincare brand focused on long-term skin health and medical-grade products, appoints Derrick Booker as CMO. Booker was previously an SVP at L’Oréal and has also held leadership positions at Pfizer Consumer Healthcare and Procter & Gamble. At Revision, he will lead global marketing strategy, brand development and omnichannel engagement, driving growth across both professional audiences—including physicians, med spas, and clinical partners—and consumer markets. "Derrick's ability to translate scientific rigor into meaningful brand communication will strengthen how we engage both providers and consumers," said Revision Skincare CEO Lisa Paley, CEO.

Ian MacGregor

LAGO, an alternative investment platform, brings on Ian MacGregor as senior managing director and head of investor relations. MacGregor was most recently director of investor relations at ARCHIMED, a healthcare-focused buyout firm, where he led capital raising, operations and investor success initiatives in the Americas. Before that, he was manager, capital & partner solutions at Vista Equity Partners. At LAGO, MacGregor will oversee global investor relations activity from the firm’s Chicago headquarters, focusing on developing institutional investment relationships. “We're so pleased to have Ian join our team as the first head of investor relations, bringing his extensive experience with the global institutional investment community," said LAGO managing partner and COO Heather La Freniere.

Jennifer Matthews

New Era, the official on-field cap supplier for such major leagues as the NFL, MLB and NBA, names Jennifer Matthews SVP of marketing for North America, according to a report on WWD. Matthews was most recently VP of brand strategy at gaming platform FanDuel, overseeing creative strategy, product marketing, integrated marketing and social and digital content strategy. She previously held marketing roles with PointsBet, Monumental Sports Network, Sports Illustrated, ESPN and MSNBC. In her new post, she will head up New Era’s North America marketing team as well as developing and executing brand and league initiatives. "She has a proven ability to build brands at scale, create fan-first marketing moments, and lead teams and campaigns across the sports world.,” said New Era president Bruce Popko.