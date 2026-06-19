SUNY Morrisville wants proposals for a one-year digital marketing campaign designed to boost the enrollment goals of the Central New York college.

It has more than 2K students who are pursuing associate, bachelor and masters degrees along with certificate programs in a variety of disciplines such as agriculture, technology, business, social sciences and the liberal arts.

SM also has an array of specialized programs in renewable energy, environmental conservation, aquaculture, automotive technology, equine science, dairy management, nursing, hospitality management and information technology.

Faculity members have field experience necessary "to imagine, build, and test practical, sustainable solutions to some of the fundamental questions confronting a shrinking world with diminishing resources," according to the RFP.

SUNY/Morrisville, which spends about $225K annually for marketing, wants the digital push to begin August 1.

Proposals are due July 7.

Read the RFP (PDF).