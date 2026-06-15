Mike Lucarelli

Uber’s Mike Lucarelli is moving to NXP Semiconductors as senior VP-investor relations.

He will succeed Jeff Palmer, who is retiring after a 16-year career at the $12.3B company that operates in 30 countries.

Lucarelli will formally take the position during the third-quarter earnings cycle. Palmer will then serve as an advisor through the fourth quarter and early 2027 to enable a smooth transition.

Lucarelli will report to chief financial officer Bill Betz and serve as NXP's key liaison to the financial community.

At Uber, he was VP-corporate finance, responsible for global financial planning and analysis. Earlier, Lucarelli spent more than a decade at Analog Devices, where he served as head of investor relations.

NXP posted a 12 percent rise in Q1 revenues to $3.1B and a 15 percent hike in net income to $774M. Its stock is trading at $278.35. The 52-week range is $183-$399.95.