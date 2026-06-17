Yes& acquires Modo Modo, a B2B-focused agency that works with clients across the healthcare, fintech, manufacturing, energy and technology sectors. The acquisition is intended to strengthen the capabilities of Yes& in B2B branding, strategic marketing, sales enablement and omnichannel media as well as deepening the agency’s presence in Atlanta. Founded in 2007, Modo Modo focuses on building brands and developing growth strategies for complex businesses in highly technical and heavily regulated industries. It has worked with such clients as Equifax, Northside Hospital, Fiserv, Cox Enterprises and Georgia Tech. This move is Yes&’s third strategic acquisition in the B2B space over the last 18 months, following the addition of Beacon Digital Marketing in 2025 and Symmetri Marketing Group in 2026, “For years, Modo Modo has built its reputation helping ambitious B2B brands communicate complex ideas with clarity, intelligence and creativity,” said Yes& CEO Zihla Salinas.

Sprout Social, an AI-powered social intelligence platform, launches its Snapchat publishing integration, which enables brands to plan, schedule and automatically publish Stories and Spotlights directly to Snapchat from Sprout’s platform. It offers a more seamless way for brands to connect with engaged communities through Snapchat’s core formats. Spotlight drives algorithm-powered discovery of short-form content, while Stories leverages the candid, time-sensitive storytelling that builds familiarity and affinity. The agency says that younger audiences open Snapchat over 30 times a day on average, creating a high-attention environment between brands and a sought-after audience. “By bringing Snapchat publishing directly into Sprout, we are helping to remove workflow complexity and supporting brands in maintaining a consistent presence across both of those dynamics,” said Sprout Social CMO Scott Morris.

SeedX, an LA-based digital firm, launches an offering tailored to the operating environment of B2B fintech brands. The new service is being positioned to help growth-stage and established B2B fintech companies build integrated marketing systems that connect brand development, content strategy, paid media, conversion optimization, account-based marketing and sales enablement. The objective is to create a more measurable and scalable approach to growth for fintech companies operating in sectors such as payments, embedded finance, digital banking, lending infrastructure, wealth technology, and risk management software. Rather than separating creative, media, web and strategy into isolated workflows, the service structure is intended to unify these functions into a coordinated revenue marketing system.