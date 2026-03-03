Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy has hired Mercury Public Affairs for government relations advice and services, including outreach to government officials and potentially US media outlets.

The Jerusalem-based independent think tank “advances pragmatic and realistic approaches in Israeli foreign and defense policy, grounded in the values of Zionism,” according to its website. The goal is to strengthen Israel as a Jewish, democratic, strong, secure and thriving state.

Misgav's site notes that “the Iran deal is neither a defeat for Israel, nor a victory for the Islamic Republic,” and that “Iran has never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.”

Mercury’s one-month contract began June 24. It calls for distribution of a strategic report and making virtual contact with members of key Senate/House committees, Abraham Accords Caucus and executive branch officials.

Following the report launch, Mercury will handle a three-day Washington Engagement Program set for late July, designed to provide Misgav representatives access to policymakers and key government stakeholders.

Mercury will support that push by providing message guidance, preparing briefing materials, handling coordination & logistics and offering strategic guidance.

The Omnicom unit will receives a $5K fee for its services. Mercury senior VP Bill Cortese, one-time advisor to House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), leads the drive for Misgav.