Joele Frank works for satellite operator Iridium Communications as it gets acquired by space company Rocket Lab in a deal worth $8B.

The deal creates a vertically-integrated company that designs, builds, launches and operates its own constellation, delivering communications capabilities to millions of global users.

The Wall Street Journal positions the completed merger as a competitor to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Peter Beck, CEO of Rocket Lab, called the transaction a defining moment for the space industry and the start of a new era of strategic, accelerated growth for his company and Iridium.

“By marrying Iridium's deep heritage, trusted infrastructure, and highly sought-after spectrum with Rocket Lab's extensive and proven launch and manufacturing capabilities, we have the capability to unlock entirely new markets,” he said. “We will go far beyond maintaining a legacy; we are going to build upon it to pioneer next-generation space applications and deliver sought-after capabilities to existing and new customers.”

The deal is expected to close in mid-2027.

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher’s Joe Sala, Andrew Siegel and Tom Crosson represent Iridium.