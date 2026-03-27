FGS Global’s Paul Holmes, Molly Levinson of TLG Communications, Trident GMG’s Joshua Galper and Brunswick Group’s Ellen Moskowitz all placed in the top level (Tier 1) of individual practitioners in the recently released Chambers rankings for both crisis & PR communications pros and those working in litigation PR & communications.

Also nabbing high ratings in both categories were Reevemark’s Brandy Bergmann, August’s Ellen Davis, Trident GMG’s Adam Goldberg, Davidson Goldin of Goldin Solutions and Myron Marlin of FTI Consulting, all of whom were in Tier 1 for crisis and Tier 2 for litigation. Gloria Labbad Weishar of The Labbad Group, August’s Steven Goldberg, Reevemark’s Paul Caminiti and Jamie Diaferia of Infinite Global were in Tier 2 for both categories.

Filling out Tier 1 for crisis was Karen Kessler of Kessler PR Group. Others in Tier 2 for crisis included J. Peter Donald of Arena Advisory Group, Reevemark’s Hugh Burns and Paul Caminiti, FGS Global’s Jeff McAndrews, FTI’s Meredith Griffanti, August’s Steven Goldberg, Warren Cooper of Kessler PR Group, Dave Poston of Poston Communications and Infinite Global’s Zach Olsen. Allan Ripp of Ripp Media placed in Tier 2 for litigation PR.

In addition to overall rankings, Chambers also provides commentary on why these pros are held in such high regard. Those comments give a window into what clients are looking for in the communications pros they work with.

One common thread joining successful communicators is maintaining a human touch. Trident’s Galper, one client noted, “makes you feel like you've known each other for years. He really cares. It's been a pleasure working with him.”

Bergman, another said, “loves her work, and it shows. She 'reads the room' well and brings a unique blend of calm and grounded gravitas along with a personable and approachable demeanor to all of her client work.”

Another important factor is making the complexities that clients face understandable. Adam Goldberg, according to one source, “gets right to the bottom of highly technical issues and is able to explain them in layman's terms to journalists to secure better coverage” while Peter Donald “is somebody who is proactive, he works hard on behalf of his clients and knows the media relations space really well.”

Gloria Labbad Weishar won kudos for her “complete mastery of complex financial metrics and law firm politics.”

Individual practitioners were rated on a scale from 1 to 6, with Chambers noting that being included on any of those tiers is a significant achievement.

Chambers’ ratings also included firms in both the crisis and litigation categories.