Mat Mildenhall

WPP Production, WPP’s unified global production company, names Mat Mildenhall managing director, clients & growth, North America. Mildenhall was most recently chief client officer at Omincom Production, working with such brands as Amazon, Apple, ExxonMobil, HP, Kenvue, Nissan, Pfizer and Sony PlayStation. He was previously chief client officer at eg+ Worldwide and he has held senior leadership at Omnicom Group, BBDO and Proximity Worldwide. At WPP production, Mildenhall will be responsible for driving the unit’s growth agenda across North America, deepening existing client partnerships and developing new ones. He will be based in New York, reporting to WPP Production managing director, New York John Paulson. “His understanding of what clients need now—strategic partnership, greater speed, smarter content systems and measurable growth—makes him an outstanding addition to our North America leadership team,” said WPP Production global CEO Richard Glasson.

Agustina Goldman

EvClay Public Relations promotes Agustina Goldbaum to vice president. Goldbaum has been with the agency since 2016, most recently serving as senior account manager and digital marketing manager. She has overseen media relations, social strategy, brand development and integrated marketing for clients in the financial services, technology, law, food and beverage, luxury and nonprofit sectors. She also launched and scaled the agency’s internship program and served as the 2025 president of PRSA Miami. In her new role, she will serve as a strategic partner to leadership, helping define long-term agency goals, service offerings and competitive positioning. “Her evolution is not only a reflection of her immense talent as a communications professional but of her character as a colleague, mentor and partner with clients,” said EvClay Public Relations president Melisa Chantres.

Mika Yamamoto

Veeam Software, which provides data resilience, backup and disaster recovery software for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments, appoints Mika Yamamoto as chief marketing and customer AI officer. Yamamoto joins Veeam from AI service software company Freshworks, where she was chief integrated customer growth officer, She has also served as chief customer engagement and marketing officer at cloud application company F5, and was president of Marketo, a marketing application platform that was acquired by Adobe. In her new post, Yamamoto will lead Veeam's global marketing organization, tasked with making the company's value evident to customers as they put data and AI to work across their business. “She knows how to drive growth through building a brand, creating demand, and connecting the entire story from first impression to value delivered,” said Veeam CEO Anand Eswaran.