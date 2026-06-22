Dallas-based Throughline Global Advisors advised Principal Mineral as it acquired Isola Group, maker of copper-clad laminates used in printed circuit boards.

PM is working to acquire the materials that are needed in the artificial intelligence, energy and national defense sectors.

Isola complements PM’s Camden Copper unit, which is North America’s sole producer of electrodeposited copper foil.

"The addition of Isola advances our mission to build resilient supply chains that power the world's most important technologies," said Adam Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of PM. “Isola strengthens the manufacturing capabilities that underpin advanced electronics, helping reduce supply-chain vulnerabilities while ensuring customers have reliable access to the materials needed for aerospace, communications and satellites, AI infrastructure, and energy applications.”

Throughline Global Advisors founder Garrett Marquis and Darren Grubb represent PM.