Kate Cusick

Kate Cusick, who served as chief marketing officer at Brunswick Group, joins venture capital law firm Gunderson Dettmer, which works with emerging technology and life sciences startups as well as public tech companies, as its first chief communications officer.

Cusick was most recently global CMO and U.S. chief operating officer at advisory firm Milltown Partners. Before joining Brunswick, she was CMO and a senior partner at Porter Novelli.

Earlier in her career, she was a producer for “Hardball with Chris Matthews” at MSNBC (Now MSNOW). She has a record of successfully building integrated brand and communications functions.

At Gunderson Dettmer, Cusick is charged with working to elevate the firm's brand positioning and communications strategy. The company presents itself as the leading venture capital law firm globally, serving investors and companies throughout their lifecycle stages.

"Kate's significant brand positioning and communications experience will help us better tell our story, share insights and drive our next phase of growth," said Gunderson chief revenue officer Erin Stone Dimry.

“We've been intentional about building the right infrastructure to support our firm's ambition and growth," said Gunderson global managing partner Jeff Higgins. "Adding a dedicated communications leader is a key part of that.”