Zapwater Communications is selected as US agency of record for The Brando and Tetiaroa Society. The agency will lead an integrated communications program including public relations, strategic partnerships, executive visibility and communications efforts, with the goal of increasing visibility for both organizations across luxury travel, sustainability, wellness, culinary, business, and cultural media. The Brando, originally envisioned by Marlon Brando as a place where conservation and hospitality could coexist, is located on the private atoll of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia. It brings together Polynesian culture, environmental stewardship and highly personalized guest experiences. Tetiaroa Society serves as the environmental steward of the atoll, advancing scientific research, conservation programs, and cultural preservation initiatives that protect Tetiaroa's unique ecosystems and heritage. “Together, they are protecting an extraordinary ecosystem and cultural heritage while welcoming travelers from around the world to experience Tetiaroa in a thoughtful and responsible way,” said Zapwater founder and CEO David Zapata.

French/West/Vaughan signs on for its fifth consecutive season as PR agency of record for Stephen Curry's UNDERRATED Golf Tour, which is dedicated to expanding equity, access and opportunity for student-athletes from underserved communities through the game of golf. FWV has worked with UNDERRATED alongside brand communications agency Midnight Dawn, THE·TEAM (formerly Wasserman) and Thirty Ink since the Tour's inaugural season in 2022. Its strategic communications efforts include local, national and international media relations, social media content development, community engagement and on-site support across U.S. and European tour stops. “Reaching our fifth U.S. season reflects how far UNDERRATED Golf has come since its launch,” said Midnight Dawn Senior Vice President Tom Dietz. “FWV has been a key partner in that journey, and together we’ve focused on growing awareness of the Tour and expanding opportunities for young golfers.”

IMAGINE PR is named North America public relations representative for The Sira, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Lombok, a resort on the shores of North Lombok, one of Indonesia’s emerging luxury destinations. The agency will provide strategic counsel and lead media relations efforts across North America to build awareness for The Sira through travel, luxury lifestyle, wellness, culinary, sustainability and cultural media channels. Its efforts will focus on positioning Lombok as a rising luxury destination, while highlighting The Sira’s approach to experiential hospitality. The 60-key resort, with 14 private villas, is part of Marriott International’s Luxury Collection portfolio.