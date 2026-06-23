Texas is looking for a firm to mount a comprehensive trade and investment promotion program in Israel to support The Lone Star State’s economic development goals.
Texas Targets Israel for EcoDev Push
Tue., Jun. 30, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
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