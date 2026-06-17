Deerfield Group, a marketing, communications and media firm focused on the healthcare and life sciences sectors, receives a strategic majority investment from Martis Capital, a private equity firm based in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Miami that is focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Deerfield’s previous investment partner was Edgewater Funds. The investment from Martis Capital will provide resources to accelerate development of Deerfield's proprietary solutions built to drive speed to market and return on investment across the brand life cycle. "We are investing in Deerfield because it has built a differentiated platform at the intersection of healthcare, integrated marketing, media, communications, and technology," said Martis Capital managing partner Mario Moreno. "The Deerfield team is a trusted partner to clients with a strong reputation for strategy, responsiveness, execution, and results.”

Bospar and market research firm Propeller Insights release the results of a study that shows public understanding of AI and the role it plays in brand discoverability is lagging behind the progress of the technology itself. Over 1,000 adults representative of the U.S. population answered a series of questions between June 16 and 19 about how pivotal GEO is in bringing brands to their attention and forming their opinion of those brands. The study also looks at how people generally underestimate how important “high-authority media” is in building the answers that AI provides. Only 41 percent of respondents agreed that earning authoritative coverage on those platforms is “the most effective long-term strategy to improve AI search visibility.” Survey participants were also asked about their awareness of some snags faced by AI users. For example, fewer than half (43 percent) identified loss of institutional knowledge and unique value creation as the primary risk of outsourcing AI infrastructure to a handful of LLM providers. “This data is a brutal wake-up call for communications professionals and brand executives alike,” said Bospar principal Curtis Sparrer. “Investing in authoritative earned media is essential to your brand’s visibility. AI doesn’t index your ad spend or your owned content. It indexes trust. And trust, in the age of generative AI, is built one credible byline, one media mention, one third-party validation at a time.”

Highwire launches AcroIntelligence, a proprietary Large Media Model designed to help companies identify emerging narratives, understand competitive shifts, and make faster, more informed decisions. AcroIntelligence continuously ingests and analyzes diverse data streams capturing media and competitive signals, giving C-suites, boards, communicators and marketing teams the clear, practical insights they need to manage business priorities and surface opportunities before they become mainstream conversations. Its features include custom intelligence briefings; narrative and market analysis; deep dives into media behavior insights; and early warning and opportunity alerts. “An endless feed of information can make it difficult to isolate and prioritize fresh trends, let alone get ahead of opportunities or risks that demand attention,” said Highwire co-founder and president Carol Carrubba. “AcroIntelligence was designed to simplify this level of complexity.”