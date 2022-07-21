Washington Women in PR recognized outstanding women in communications aged 25-35 at its annual Emerging Leaders Awards June 25 at the AT&T Forum in Washington, D.C.

The winners hold leadership positions in small, mid-sized and large agencies; the government; associations; corporate firms; and non-profits in the D.C. metro area.

“For 16 years, the Emerging Leaders Awards have recognized exceptional women who are shaping the future of communications and strengthening our profession,” said WWPR President Charmaine Riley. “This year’s honorees didn’t just meet the bar—they raised it. Their accomplishments reflect the importance of investing in rising talent, and we are proud to celebrate their contributions and welcome them into the Emerging Leaders community.”

Guest speaker Julia Krieger, Head of U.S. Public Affairs at Coinbase photo: O'Dwyer's

Keynote speaker Julia Krieger, Head of U.S. Public Affairs at Coinbase, gave a spirited talk on her career in public affairs in the legislative and executive branches of the U.S. government, as well as other positions held. She has served as a senior spokesperson for the U.S. Dept. of the Treasury and communications director for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, along with other top-level senior spokesperson and director of communications positions.

Krieger expressed her gratitude about speaking before the talented group of public relations professionals.

In talking about her career, Krieger emphasized how thankful she is for all her colleagues, mentors, and friends, to whom she remains loyal to and appreciates to this day. She spoke of the importance of continuing to strive for work goals and to use any potential rejection to “make you stronger.” She said when speaking about her career, “All I needed was one yes.” She added, “Be kind to everyone. People remember who was generous.”

Congratulations to the 2026 WWPR Emerging Leaders Awards Winners:

Small/Boutique Agency: Emily Tillett, Vice President, Jasper Advisors

Emily Tillett, Vice President, Jasper Advisors Mid-Sized Agency: Amanda Finney, Vice President, Reputation Management, Avoq

Amanda Finney, Vice President, Reputation Management, Avoq Global & Large Agency: Nia Page, Chief of Staff of National Geographic Content, Office of the President, The Walt Disney Company

Nia Page, Chief of Staff of National Geographic Content, Office of the President, The Walt Disney Company Government: Casey Bell, Public Affairs Officer, Education with Industry Fellow at Google Public Sector, U.S. Air Force

Casey Bell, Public Affairs Officer, Education with Industry Fellow at Google Public Sector, U.S. Air Force Trade Association: Julie Hirschhorn, Manager of Public Relations, American Academy of Family Physicians

Julie Hirschhorn, Manager of Public Relations, American Academy of Family Physicians Corporate: Meaghan Delaney, Manager, Corporate Affairs, KPMG US

Meaghan Delaney, Manager, Corporate Affairs, KPMG US Non-Profit: Ariana Perez, Manager of Public Relations, Children’s National Hospital

2026 Washington Women in Public Relations Emerging Leaders Awards honorees (left to right): Ariana Perez, Manager of Public Relations, Children's National Hospital; Amanda Finney, Vice President, Reputation Management, Avoq; Emily Tillett, Vice President, Jasper Advisors; Julie Hirschhorn, Manager of Public Relations, American Academy of Family Physicians; Meaghan Delaney, Manager, Corporate Affairs, KPMG US; and Nia Page, Chief of Staff, National Geographic Content, Office of the President, The Walt Disney Company. Not pictured: Casey Bell, Public Affairs Officer and Education with Industry Fellow at Google Public Sector, U.S. Air Force. photo: James Minichello

A list of the finalists was covered by O'Dwyer's.

Upcoming WWPR meetings include "Make the Most of your WWPR Membership or Learn More About WWPR!" (virtual), July 16, 2026 and "How Associations Lead with Strategic Storytelling,” July 16, 2026.

Visit www.wwpr.org.