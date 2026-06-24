Katherine Blunt

Wall Street Journal reporter Katherine Blunt will join Brunswick Group on July 13 as a director in San Francisco.

During her nearly eight-year run at the WSJ, she covered business, regulatory, technology, energy and infrastructure issues.

More recently, Blunt focused on Alphabet’s and Google’s AI strategies, including the evolution of Gemini.

Blunt also covered energy and the retail segments for the Houston Chronicle and was transportation reporter for the San Antonio Express-News.

She is the author of 'California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric—and What It Means for America's Power Grid.”

That 2022 book chronicled the decline of the Golden State’s biggest utility, which led to many wildfires including the one that destroyed the town of Paradise.